Oh, Barbie! How I wanted you but, sniff, sniff, ’twas not to be.

A Tressy doll, with hideous button unleashing torrents of plastic hair, that’s what Santa pawned off on me.

All my friends had Barbie and Midge and Ken and, eventually, Skipper.

Truly, it was criminal how my mother’s purse strings would not unzipper.

Life is unfair, that much is clear.

Buxom Barbie in her stiletto mules was simply overpriced and far too dear.

Theresa Santucci, Seattle