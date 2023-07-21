By
The Seattle Times

I have loved Barbie since playing with her in the early ’60s. My friends and I all had Barbie and her clothes, games, cars, pianos, etc. Barbie and I had a full life!

I sold the whole collection for $4,000, when I had my little boy in 1990. I used the money for his education. I never regretted that decision.

I still love Barbie and can’t wait for the new movie. I often buy Barbie dolls cheap at thrift stores. I am now a new grandma so, who knows, my grandchildren may acquire the love of dolls.

Dana Gaddy, Bellevue

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories