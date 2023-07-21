I have loved Barbie since playing with her in the early ’60s. My friends and I all had Barbie and her clothes, games, cars, pianos, etc. Barbie and I had a full life!

I sold the whole collection for $4,000, when I had my little boy in 1990. I used the money for his education. I never regretted that decision.

I still love Barbie and can’t wait for the new movie. I often buy Barbie dolls cheap at thrift stores. I am now a new grandma so, who knows, my grandchildren may acquire the love of dolls.

Dana Gaddy, Bellevue