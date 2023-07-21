Re: “Roll out the pink carpet for the indomitable Barbie” [July 16, Opinion]:

Being a kid of the ’70s, I played with Barbies. My first was the 1976 Barbie Doll Hairstyler Head with brush, comb and makeup to play beauty shop.

Then I graduated to a small Barbie doll. Much fun was had playing make-believe with Barbie sans her now infamous accessories and careers. She was just Barbie and the rest was up to the imagination. One friend had her motor home and was very popular for slumber parties.

Then it was off to be a teenager and leave her behind for a while.

In the ’80s, I remember working at Southcenter mall and the Happy Holidays Barbies were sought-after gifts and sold out each year.

In the ’90s, Bob Mackie designed Barbies with sequined gowns and red-carpet-ready creations. In 1998, they came out with the Birds of Beauty Collection, with the first being the Peacock. I hadn’t purchased anything Barbie in years, but the following year the next in the Birds of Beauty series was the Flamingo Barbie. I am a big flamingo collector and had to get one.

Now in my 50s, she is still on the shelf with my flamingo collection looking as gorgeous as the day she arrived.

Patti Chadwick, Kent