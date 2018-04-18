If, in the 1970s-1980s Americans had been enlightened enough and ready to elect a woman as president, imagine what kind of president Barbara Bush would have been.

She was a person of strong character; lived by the principles of honesty, integrity and courage; would speak the truth under any circumstances; did not suffer fools and ignorance; had a sophisticated sense of humor and quick wit; and was always willing to be self-deprecating. Some might even argue that she was the better half in her long, extraordinary relationship with George Bush Sr.

Possessing such admirable attributes it is not a surprise that she was appalled at what has evolved in the social and political landscapes of the country she so obviously loved.

She was one of the strongest and most influential first ladies in America’s history. What a truly great president she would have made.

Ray Arnold, Richmond, B.C.