Re: “Bloomberg blankets area with millions of dollars of TV ads” [Dec. 28, A1]:

Yikes, how horrible! Talk about air pollution.

It’s not that hard to get big money out of American politics. All we have to do is ban political TV ads. This is not a free-speech issue. TV ads are self-serving commercial speech. They are bought and paid for by the organization being promoted. They are the basest form of modern propaganda. And they are never free.

Banning certain kinds of TV ads is nothing new. Once upon a time lawyers and drug companies couldn’t advertise on TV — oh, happy days! Companies that sell tobacco products can’t advertise on TV.

The American political system is in shambles. If you’re a politician who can’t raise big money for TV ads, you can’t even get elected dogcatcher. What a terrible situation. Enough already. No more political TV ads. Sorry, Michael Bloomberg — go ring doorbells like everyone else.

Jeffrey Weiser, Redmond