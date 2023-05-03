By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Why are Americans shooting strangers and neighbors?” [May 1, Nation]: I can help with the answer. Because any American can buy a gun that is designed for no other purpose than to kill. And, unlike cars, which are not manufactured to kill, guns do not need to be insured. A better question would be to ask why don’t the Japanese, Swiss, Chinese or Germans shoot their neighbors or strangers? Because they do not have guns. Thank you Washington legislators for your recent votes on gun control.

Jim Behrend, Bainbridge Island

