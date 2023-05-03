Re: “WA bans sale of AR-15s and other semi-automatic rifles, effective immediately” [April 25, Northwest]: Congratulations to the Washington state legislature for restricting the sale of semi-automatic weapons, requiring a 10-day waiting period for firearm purchase, and allowing the possibility of holding gunmakers liable for negligent sales. These gun laws reduce gun violence.

When I was in school in the 1950s, the civil defense drills we practiced were to protect us from an atomic bomb attack. Never in our history has there ever been an atomic bomb attack on the U.S. Consequently, we experienced these drills without any fear or stress. We simply went through the motions.

Today students in all schools have routine drills in our country to protect against a shooter who has entered the school. The difference from my experience is these students know that these drills are for real and it may someday save their lives because mass shootings in our schools are an all-too-common event. The stress and fear of mass shootings is real for these students and it is time we reduce that stress through effective gun regulations.

Paul R. Perkins, Bellevue