Thank you for the Op-Ed by George P. Shultz and Mikhail Gorbachev.

Their leadership 30 years ago to eliminate intermediate-range nuclear forces and “radical reduction of strategic nuclear arms” was a move in a wise direction. Puget Sound would be safer without Naval Submarine Base Bangor’s nuclear submarines.

The United States will have more money for health care, education, housing and infrastructure without building new nuclear weapons. The world will be infinitely more secure if nuclear weapons are universally banned.

Mary Margaret Pruitt, Seattle