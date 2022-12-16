Re: “Improve, don’t abandon, WA ballot verification” [Dec. 6, Opinion]:

The voter disenfranchisement lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court to eliminate the signature verification process for our election ballots is misguided. I have worked as a volunteer election observer at King County Elections on multiple occasions, and, on every shift, I have spent considerable time watching election workers verifying signatures.

I have always thought they do an impressively good job. They see two signatures on a computer screen — the signature of record and the signature from the ballot envelope. There is absolutely no clue as to the voter’s age, or whether the voter is disabled, a minority, foreign born or who they are voting for. The signatures don’t even have to be legible, they just have to resemble each other. The election workers are instructed to be very forgiving in deciding what to accept. And, if they cannot decide, then someone else, like a supervisor, will examine it. If it is decided that the signatures do not match, then the voter is contacted and given the opportunity to “cure” their signature by providing a new one.

Unfortunately, some voters fail to do so. I would say that such voters are disenfranchising themselves.

Dale Flynn, Shoreline