Re: “WA court to hear case that seeks to stop ballot signature rejections” [Sept. 8, Local News]:

Three comments on matching signatures on ballots:

Handwriting is not emphasized in school. Perhaps English teachers of juniors and seniors could work with students to help them develop a signature.

Signatures change over time, especially for young people. The process of validating signatures needs to take this into account.

I also wonder what the signature on the ballot is being compared to. When I got my new driver’s license, and had to sign on an electronic pad, my signature only vaguely resembled my signature with a pen on paper.

This problem needs to be fixed. Everyone eligible should get their vote counted.

Marilynne Scott, Bothell

