Re: “Republican activists organizing ‘surveillance’ of ballot drop boxes in WA” [July 18, Local News]:

There are two stunning statements in the article that demand attention. Both are by GOP activist and candidate Amber Krabach. One statement, “I think in Washington we have zero ability to verify that our elections are secure and have integrity.” Krabach is totally in error making this allegation. Our elections are secure and they do have integrity. Fact is, ballots must be signed by the voter. That signature must match that on the voter’s registration. Those signatures are verified by county officials.

Secondly, the assertion by Krabach that voters should not be bothered by a sign next to a drop box, “Under Surveillance.” She states, “If they are legally dropping ballots into the box, then the sign shouldn’t bother them.” As a voter, I can adamantly state that sign would be bothersome and repugnant because it smacks of voter intimidation.

Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall stated, “I’d characterize it as voter intimidation.”

There is one way for a candidate to win an election: receive the most votes. Those who fear they cannot do this attempt to win by false statements and voter intimidation.

Ella Larrick, Bothell