Re: “Ballard Oil closes after 85 years in Seattle, where oil and water no longer mix” [Feb. 17, Local News]:

Once again, a small-interest group has eroded the working waterfront in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard, where those of us in the marine community have utilized, in my case for more than 50 years, the services of Ballard Oil. Warren Aakervik Jr. and his father have been a fixture in the community but have unfortunately been ousted by bicycles. Who is next?

Sadly, the identity of Ballard has taken another hit, with gentrification and commercialization of a once unique part of Seattle. I once told Warren that we should change the name of Ballard as it’s not Ballard anymore. Sadly, it’s over.

Jim Rockom, Poulsbo