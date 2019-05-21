Re: “Ruling means city can consider easing limits on backyard cottages, mother-in-law apartments” [May 14, NWTuesday]:

Allowing up to 12 unrelated residents and no off-street parking required? Is the City Council nuts? Have they driven side streets lately?

The additional people on a 5,000-square-foot lot that will be tying into and using existing water and sewer lines will cause those lines to crumble.

This needs to go back to the drawing board before we destroy more neighborhoods.

Harriet Benjamin, Seattle