Whether one views the lesson via Zoom or in person, the relationship between the teacher and student is paramount and serves the primary connection. Social-emotional health is as important as academics.

Though teachers are held in high esteem and are compensated, students are the ultimate client and beneficiary of quality education. With intention and well-established goals, in a supportive environment students can be guaranteed success.

Administrators are often out of sight, viewed as intimidating due to their supervisory power. During a pandemic, one wonders what administrators are doing on a daily basis.

A full school day helps students establish a routine, and lifelong skills and work habits. Being a member of a school community helps solidify one’s identity and sense of being a contributing citizen.

Joseph Dyczkowski, Tacoma, lifelong learner and retired teacher