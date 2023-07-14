Re: “Sustainable aviation fuels aren’t the answer; flying less is” [July 13, Opinion]:

I am appalled at the lack of a more complete carbon life cycle analysis of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) described in the Op-Ed by Laura Gibbons and Brandon Bowersox-Johnson.

While I agree fossil fuels of gas and oil emit similar carbon into the atmosphere as SAF when burned as jet fuel, the writers fail to recognize the life cycle of the source of those alternatives. Fossil fuels when burned use carbon stored for millions of years in the earth and release it into the atmosphere. Fuel made from agriculture and forestry waste utilizes carbon captured from the atmosphere that naturally decays, releasing its carbon within human lifetimes.

Why reject plant based carbon fuels that recycle carbon currently in the atmosphere for our current fuel that releases new carbon mined from the earth?

Richard Pierson, Federal Way