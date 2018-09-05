I understand “autonomous vehicles” (AVs) have potential to save lives in the future. However, failure to put in place minimum requirements on how they perform in different kinds of weather, road conditions and times of day will lead to unnecessary risks for all road users.

This concerns me. My family enjoys the active life the Northwest offers — I as a runner, and my husband and three boys as avid bicyclists. I am deeply concerned about safety if AVs start sharing our roads before they are ready for prime time.

Yet the U.S. Senate is considering a seriously flawed bill to accelerate the sale of driverless cars to the public, the AV START Act (S. 1885), which lacks measures to protect the public.

Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are champions for our families on numerous public-health and safety issues. I urge them to consider the safety ramifications for all our families if this bill is passed without improvements. There is an urgent need to put the brakes on this bill until it is fixed.

Michele Bombardier, Bainbridge Island