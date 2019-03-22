When airline Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger made a life and death decision to safely land his plane and passengers on the Hudson River in 2009, he demonstrated what practical intelligence, and experienced flying skill, could achieve in an emergency.
Fast forward to the two recent tragedies in the highly computerized Boeing 737 MAX 8 — apparently caused by machine design having a will of its own.
Hopefully, automation in high-tech machines can build in room for skilled human judgment, not frustrate it.
Michael Preston, Kirkland
