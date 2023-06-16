In the face of burgeoning automation, humans are confronted with the task of redefining meaning and purpose. As machines assume more roles, it’s not a time for existential dread but an opportunity to reassess our perceptions of purpose. Automation can liberate us from mundane tasks, leaving more time for pursuits that require creativity, cognition and empathy — fields where humans excel. Art, philosophy and scientific exploration may flourish in this new age of human ingenuity.

A fully automated world could refocus on social and community work, emphasizing human connection, empathy and care — traits machines cannot replicate. As work evolves, societal norms may also shift. We may find meaning beyond work, in relationships, hobbies, personal growth and exploration, leading to a more balanced, holistic life.

However, navigating this new landscape will require robust social policies and education emphasizing creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence. Despite challenges, an automated world offers the opportunity to broaden our understanding of a meaningful life, embracing creativity, community and personal growth. In this future, technology can be a tool that empowers us, instead of defining us.

Gabriella Kertesz, Seattle