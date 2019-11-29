Re: “Opioid treatment in jails can reduce crime and suffering”:

Well said! Seattle is fast attaining the aspect of a developing country. We have no excuse for the numbers of people living on our streets, parks and on the sides of freeways.

Seattle, King County and our leading corporations need to show leadership: provide educational programs to inmates; partner with housing authorities to humanely and with dignity house programs’ graduates; and assemble a funding package that matches community giving and corporate philanthropic giving that finally produces enough housing.

Pam Bissonnette, Seattle