I am outraged that the Trump administration is threatening to withdraw funding for the World Health Organization, seeking to punish the WHO for ways in which the WHO could have done better in the early response to the coronavirus outbreak. In actuality, the administration seeks to deflect responsibility for ways in which the United States could have done better in its early response, including accepting testing expertise from the WHO.

Our health, security and economy in the U.S. depend on the virus being controlled globally, and the WHO is critical for coordinating the global response.

With the crisis ongoing, resources and attention should focus on reducing the impact on human lives everywhere.

Sarah Pierce, Seattle