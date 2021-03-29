Re: “At White House, Megan Rapinoe says she’s been ‘disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman’ ” [March 24, Nation]:

After reading the story on Megan Rapinoe’s claims of being devalued, disrespected, and dismissed because she’s a woman, a couple of thoughts come to mind. One, Rapinoe has a point when one compares her pay to professional men’s soccer players. Two, I’m immediately reminded that Rapinoe makes roughly a quarter-million dollars a year to play a game, and that may not include endorsement and appearance money.

As I near retirement after a long career of “essential” work, I can say that I’ve never made anything approaching that kind of yearly income. I can also say that most women I know, even several relatives in the thick of the COVID-19 crisis as front-line nurses, will never make the kind of money that Rapinoe pulls down. I think a good argument can be made that they are women worthy of equal value and respect as Rapinoe, and yet are discriminated against, at least financially, for not having the speed, coordination and other natural physical skills of a professional athlete.

Indeed, there are many types of inequities in life that lead to unfairness, most of which go unspoken. The reality is that life simply isn’t fair.

Eric English, Seattle