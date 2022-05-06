Re: “Republicans blame homeland security secretary for spike in migration” [April 28, Nation & World Politics]:

Every immigrant and asylum-seeker deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and respect. That simply isn’t possible if our government continues to use Title 42 to block them from safety.

This cruel Trump-era immigrant scapegoating policy must end. Seeking asylum at our nation’s borders is a right guaranteed by our laws.

We can process asylum-seekers without violating their human rights, and our government has a plan to do so in an orderly way. Moreover, simple public health measures like testing, vaccination, treatment and quarantine can address the impact of COVID-19.

Continuing the misuse of Title 42 would force asylum-seekers who are fleeing violence, persecution and war to return to the dangerous conditions that forced them to flee, without even having their asylum claims considered. Imagine if Poland turned back the trains of Ukrainian refugees. America must do better.

America’s families want lawmakers to create a fair process for considering asylum claims that treat all with dignity. It’s time to end the misuse of Title 42 once and for all.

Matthew Boguske, Redmond