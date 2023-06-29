By
The Seattle Times

Re: “In a major discovery, scientists say space-time churns like a choppy sea” [June 28, Nation & World]:

The article mentioned the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) experiment that detected gravitational waves. But did you know that one of the observatories in the experiment is the LIGO Hanford Observatory in Richland, and that it has a LIGO Exploration Center?

The center is free, surprisingly fun and completely worth the visit (ligo.caltech.edu/WA/page/lexc)

Lynn Gasch, Bellevue

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories