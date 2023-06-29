Re: “In a major discovery, scientists say space-time churns like a choppy sea” [June 28, Nation & World]:

The article mentioned the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) experiment that detected gravitational waves. But did you know that one of the observatories in the experiment is the LIGO Hanford Observatory in Richland, and that it has a LIGO Exploration Center?

The center is free, surprisingly fun and completely worth the visit (ligo.caltech.edu/WA/page/lexc)

Lynn Gasch, Bellevue