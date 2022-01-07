Regarding the editorial “Ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons” [Jan. 4, Opinion] about our state Legislature’s inability to address gun violence, I think it’s time for at least one of our state legislators to step forward and tell us why they can’t or won’t act.

According to the editorial, our state lawmakers have had five consecutive legislative sessions where they’ve had a chance to pass common-sense bans on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, both of which have been used in some of the deadliest acts of gun violence in recent history, according to the editorial. But they’ve not done so. They’ve had five chances to do the right thing, which nine states and the District of Columbia have already accomplished.

Why can’t our state do the same? Or, are our state legislators now taking gun violence for granted because there are other, more important legislative priorities to deal with? If any state legislator happens to be reading this, please share with us why our state can’t or won’t face up to gun violence. Thank you for stepping forward.

Bill Adams, Des Moines