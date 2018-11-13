The massacres in Pittsburgh and Thousand Oaks, California, remind us again that the deadly American epidemic of mass shootings continues unabated, with no response from Congress. The nation heard, in news-media coverage, Jason Coffman cry in anguish upon hearing of his son Cody’s death in Thousand Oaks. No one should have to endure such suffering.

There is a way for Congress to significantly reduce these atrocities. Since it is impossible to identify in advance those who may psychologically break and commit these acts, we must instead deny to all the tools of choice for these murders. These tools are semi-automatic weapons, with extended magazines.

In 1994 Congress, without Second Amendment infringement, placed a 10-year ban on assault weapons. During this ban the number of mass shootings, and resulting deaths, dropped dramatically, as chronicled in “Rampage Nation: Securing America from Mass Shootings,” by Louis Klarevas (2016). The ban was not extended in 2004, and the shootings and deaths thereafter skyrocketed, continuing to this day.

We must demand that Congress now re-enact this vital and effective ban. History shows it would surely reduce deaths. And, it just might save other Cody Coffmans, and their parents won’t have to grieve.

Mark Erickson, Camano Island