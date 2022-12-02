Re: “Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons” [Nov. 25, Nation & World]:

President Joe Biden wants an assault-weapons ban. The U.S. House passed such a ban in July 2022. More than one half of Americans support a ban on these weapons of war designed to kill people. No one wants another school shooting or mass shooting in a place of worship, recreation or shopping.

The U.S. Senate has only a few lame duck session days left to bring the bill to ban these weapons up for a vote. Get our elected representatives on record. Better yet, pass it.

A ban on assault weapons may be only a partial solution, but it is a step in the right direction.

Margaret Heldring, Seattle, on behalf of more than 1,000 Grandmothers Against Gun Violence