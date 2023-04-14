Re: “State Senate passes ban on assault weapons” [April 9, A1]:

After spending Saturday watching the Senate discuss the assault-weapons ban, it is clear that the impact of gun violence has not affected the view of some legislators. Times have changed: The greatest cause of death for children today is by gun.

One legislator objected to the bill’s banning of suppressors, more commonly known as silencers. He expressed concern for the gun’s impact on his dog’s hearing. Yet police officers tell us that when called to the site of a shooting, it is the sound of the gun that helps them quickly identify where the shooter is.

While most of our children will not encounter a shooting, all of them are prepared regularly through drills. They are living in a firehouse, waiting for the alarm bell to ring. Even if it never rings, they have been made aware of the fact that they are not safe and that we can’t protect them.

Making these weapons no longer available for sale in Washington state will not change everything, but it is a step in the right direction. It is also a message to the next generation that we hear their pleas to do something to make the world safer for them.

Jennifer Dolan-Waldman, Seattle, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence