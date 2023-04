Re: “State Senate passes ban on assault weapons” [April 9, A1]:

Yea! Yea! Congratulations to Gov. Jay Inslee and our Washington state representatives for passing the weapons ban. I am so proud of our state. I wish/hope this may be an inspiration to other states to follow suit.

I encourage Washington residents to pass this information along to friends in other states so they may encourage their representatives and governors to also pass bans.

Mary C. Ziegler, Sammamish