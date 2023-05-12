The Op-Ed by Alan Schreiber [“Washington’s asparagus industry faces a growing battle,” May 8, Opinion] makes a strong point for consumers to consider the importance of buying local.

Fresh, local Washington produce will soon be available at grocers and at roadside stands. Buying direct from local farmers at farmers markets will also be a statewide consumer choice as we head into summer.

We can all feel good about making our food purchases based on how they support our farm economy and the future of small family farms. And local produce picked ripe just tastes better. So bring on the summer harvest and let’s all enjoy this local feast together!

Chris Curtis, Seattle