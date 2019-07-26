Two recent events showed us as a people committed to the rule of law and to democracy what our next steps must be.

In one, we learned “Mueller warns Congress of continued Russian sabotage.” In fact, the president has said that he would hear out foreign interests who wanted to intervene on his behalf. It can no longer be argued that the special counsel found anything other than the culpability of the president and his closest campaign staff.

In the other, we saw what street democracy can do. The people of Puerto Rico have shown us how to remove an unethical and corrupt elected official. Clearly, the thing that will move Congress and maybe even the president is mass demonstrations in every city until we undo the horrible mistake of the 2016 election.

Our institutions are slow, but they do respond to the people acting together to steer them in the right direction.

Scott Bessho, Seattle