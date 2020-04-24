“Seattle will give high-school students A’s or incompletes; colleges urged to adopt generous grading” [April 20, Northwest]:

I understand the hardships and inequities involved with remote learning. I do not understand how giving A’s reflects these hardships. There is not one school, college or university on the face of this Earth that does not know what is going on in education in the spring of 2020. This virus is worldwide. Other options such as credit/no credit, satisfactory/unsatisfactory, complete/incomplete reflect this awareness and do not diminish the meaning of prior A’s given in subjects.

There are very few schools, colleges or universities (only local ones) that will understand that an A in physics or calculus or any other course given in a Seattle public school in the spring of 2020 does not, in fact, reflect the same standard as one given in the spring of 2019.

Linnea Mattson, Seattle, retired Shoreline elementary and secondary teacher