It is hard to understand the reasoning of any newspaper printing an opinion piece promoting unregulated artificial intelligence.

Peter Crabb cites Adam Smith and his 1780s theories of economics to create and grow wealth for our own self interest, in other words one’s own greed. The “we” “people” and “us” Crabb refers to are the 1%, the hedge funders and CEOs who are using their wealth to destroy local media, local newspapers and labor unions.

AI has benefits, but it needs to be regulated. Maybe AI can help us solve the wreckage caused by social media, fossil fuels and unregulated capitalism. Let’s use AI to solve problems like homelessness, addiction and migration, not to create more wealth for the wealthy.

