Re: “AI wrote this editorial, and it argues that human journalists should keep their jobs” [Sept. 24, Opinion]:

The Bing Chat AI-produced editorial was clear, straightforward, well-reasoned and (let’s face it) boring. What was missing from the editorial was any sense of humor, irony or emotion. AI presented no impassioned pushbacks or pleas that it should be used in journalism.

The editorial makes zero attempts to defend AI’s right to exist — other than to rattle off a list of AI benefits and then mechanically explain that these benefits will likely cause harm to human journalists and readers alike!

Where is AI’s upside in all of this?

Even its conclusions lack passion, and therefore, credibility. This is exactly why we should heed its warning that replacing human journalists with AI will threaten journalistic integrity and destroy livelihoods. More than that, AI’s advancement will silence people’s unique voices. This would be far worse than boring. It would be tragic.

Teresa Mosteller, Seattle