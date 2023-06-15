Re: “Frankenstein 2.0” [June 4, Opinion]:

Cartoonist David Horsey’s work is a prescient comment on the nature of being a “businessman” and artificial intelligence. Of course the idea is to make money — but at any cost? The survival of civilization hangs in the balance, but we’ll get “ours” first and let someone else deal with the results?

This what I call the dark underbelly of capitalism: Suck everything up, squeeze out any and all profits, and don’t worry about who takes care of the collateral damage.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park