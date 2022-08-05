Re: “They’re trained, armed and ready … to teach kindergarten” [Aug. 1, Nation & World]:

Some American teachers are being trained and armed to protect their 5-year-old students. Could anything be more perverse?

The Americans in charge of those armed schools are ignorant of the very purpose of education. At base, education is not about arithmetic and writing and learning facts. Those 5-year-olds are supposed to leave kindergarten with a love of their society and their constructive place within it. That’s the very purpose of a school.

And armed teachers and metal detectors and uniformed security can teach only fear. How can we teach little kids to love a world where they are protected from armed killers by … more guns?

Trained and armed teachers are simply the latest perverse version of the Second Amendment. They have become our gun culture’s “well-regulated militia.” And that is sick.

Don Sly, Seattle