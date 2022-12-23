Re: “Church buys $2.4M home for archbishop who wanted to live ‘more simplified life’ ” [Dec. 17, A1]:

I had to shake my head at the controversy surrounding the purchase by the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle of a Mount Baker water-view home for the archbishop.

Anyone who thought that the vow of poverty was actually to be observed by many prelates has only to look to the homeland of the Holy See in Rome for precedent. After seeing the many truly luxurious palazzi and villas that serve as homes for high-ranking church officials, this Mount Baker abode really does appear extremely modest in comparison.

Steve Piccolo, Seattle