Re: "Seattle Aquarium expansion misses the mark on conservation":

Chris Rogers presents compelling reasons for rethinking the proposed aquarium expansion. Forget the sharks — what do the orcas need to thrive freely in the Salish Sea? Certainly less endocrine disrupters from our toilets.

Seattle’s historic asset is the estuarine and marine edge. This is our living aquarium, a portal to view the ocean’s health and illnesses and, thus, our laboratory. The salmon is our canary in a cage. Our glass fish passage promenade along the waterfront is a good start toward being a mentor rather than investing in a spectacle-based economy.

And don’t we need to be planning for where to locate footings for the next sea wall? We are not paying attention, and the youth are watching.

Buster Simpson, Seattle