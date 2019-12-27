Chris Rogers makes a persuasive case for the Seattle City Council to seriously rethink its approval of $34 million to help in funding the Seattle Aquarium’s proposed Ocean Pavilion, which plans to include a shark tank. Rogers points out how recently in Long Beach, California, they “ditched the outdated energy-consuming big-tank idea and built … an immersive theater, multimedia displays and live animal exhibit.”

Why not learn from another city’s mistakes and subsequent improvements? The whole notion of imprisoning large, wild marine life for our amusement is simply not in the zeitgeist of our times, given how aware many of us are in Seattle and surrounding areas about animal rights. I, for one, would absolutely not visit any aquarium that imprisons sharks in a big tank. It would make me feel sad for the sharks, and I am certain a large percentage of Seattleites would agree with me.

We still have time to change course and revise what will be an unethical choice, and a costly mistake.

Annette Peizer, Seattle