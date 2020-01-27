Re: “New Seattle Aquarium will inspire next generation of conservationists” [Jan. 24, Opinion]:

While this excellent Op-Ed expresses the value of the aquarium for conservation, I would like to add that an expansion should definitely not bring more live animals, especially not sharks.

It would not help our precious ocean in any way.

If they want to expand, then include a small portion to expose the problems of climate change, overfishing and pollution. Educate the public for our ocean’s sake without imprisonments of new critters.

Let researchers study sharks but always release them to their natural habitat and not an aquarium for a gawking public.

Claudine Erlandson, Shoreline