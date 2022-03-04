Re: “Modern aquaculture sustains treaty rights and tribal food security” [Feb. 26, Opinion]:

As a licensed professional who has worked in or with the aquaculture industry and the public stock enhancement sector locally, nationally and globally for more than three decades, it was refreshing to see this balanced perspective on where the unabated increasing demand for seafood in the U.S. must come from.

Most of my colleagues and I are perplexed by the unrelenting and unscientific backlash against the farming of fish in Puget Sound. So many myths are promulgated even after they have been scientifically dismissed again and again (e.g.: negative impacts on wild fish). It is a frontier and burgeoning field. Mistakes will be made, and it must be strictly regulated — but not canceled.

We are so behind in this country compared to the rest of the world, and Washington state could be an aquaculture leader if everyone would work together and assure that responsible fish farming was maintained. The alternative is that our seafood deficit will continue to increase and our food supply will increasingly come from overseas, outside of our food safety/security, environmental standards and economic benefit.

Hugh Mitchell, MS, DVM, Kirkland