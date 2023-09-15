Re: “Seafood sustainability a looming question for PNW sushi industry” [Aug. 25, Local Business]:

For two decades, I was the chef/owner of a Southeast Alaskan bistro centered on local wild seafood. As chefs, one critical question is how do we serve sustainable seafood and share our principles with our customers?

In Alaska, many chefs follow the guidance of Alaskan Native peoples who honor the wild salmon and take care of the waters and forests that have helped the salmon survive from time immemorial. However, some chefs follow generic seafood guides or buy farmed seafood without considering local abundance and seasonality. Unfortunately, in the Pacific Northwest, we have firsthand knowledge of potential destruction from these types of fish farms.

Proponents of industrial aquaculture want to create offshore fish farms that house thousands of fish in overstocked cages that can release chemicals like antibiotics and untreated fish waste directly into our ocean. They might produce a lot of fish, but it will be at the expense of wild fish populations and other ocean wildlife, plus local businesses that rely on a healthy ocean ecosystem and quality seafood.

To keep Seattle’s seafood sector thriving — and keep chefs and customers happy — we need to support local sustainable fisheries. There are many chefs who care about sustainable food, and I am one of them.

Colette Nelson, Freeland