Kudos to W. Ron Allen’s Op-Ed “Farming native fish in the Salish Sea can be done safely, responsibly” [Aug. 31, Opinion].

The anti-aquaculture backlash is simply bizarre to proponents. Misinformation promulgated by activists, often with little context or scientific basis (despite claims), is puzzling. For example, the fearmongering of disease transfer from farmed to wild fish is often used by opponents as justification to be cautious.

Legitimate and credentialed fish-health professionals (the 300-plus member American Association of Fish Veterinarians, the 200-plus member Fish Health Section of the American Fisheries Society and the public hatchery facility centered Pacific Northwest Fish Health Protection Committee) have never objected or expressed concern regarding net pen diseases. However, activists and normative scientists have personally attacked these professionals (myself included) who have critiqued their narratives.

What is going on? We do know that commercial fishing and aquaculture can be both big business and fierce competitors, but is the root of this conflict merely monetarily based? The importance to conserving our oceans (more farms mean more dedicated ocean preserves possible) and our seafood security (the U.S. has an $18 billion dollar seafood deficit with half of that being foreign farmed fish) are reasons alone to support and promote responsible aquaculture in Puget Sound.

Hugh Mitchell, D.V.M., Kirkland