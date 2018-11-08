While “ ‘Liberal’ wrestler throws politics into ring” made for very entertaining reading, it raises an extremely important issue.

Appalachia suffers disproportionately from poverty and the opioid epidemic. This is a national disgrace. As a nation, blue and red, we should tackle this problem as if the region were a nation that needed our help. The Marshall Plan rebuilt Germany after World War II. Why can’t we rebuild Appalachia? However, the answer is not to reopen coal mines. Coal is passé.

If we really believe in America, we need to step up when part of the nation is down.

Don Rogers, Camano Island