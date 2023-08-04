Re: “Seattle hosts a major trade summit with a long list of challenges” [July 30, Business]:

Taiwan joined the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation as “Chinese Taipei” in 1991 and has never sent its president to the annual summit because of objections from Beijing. However, the scale of Taiwan’s participation in APEC is unparalleled compared to its role in any other intergovernmental organization. For many years, Taiwan has made substantial contributions in digital technology, disaster prevention, food security, small and medium enterprise development and women’s economic empowerment. Despite continuous military and economic coercions from China, Taiwan’s free and vibrant economy sets an example for democracies in the region.

Taiwan’s relevant departments have sent more than 200 personnel led by five ministers to attend APEC meetings in Seattle. In addition to actively participating in numerous conferences and activities, Taiwan will also host “Taste of Taiwan” and “U.S.-Taiwan Trade and Technology Relations” to examine current bilateral relations and opportunities for increased collaboration.

China and the United States are locked in an increasingly intense competition. APEC provides an opportunity for all attendees to share perspectives on a daunting list of important and evolving challenges threatening trade. Taiwan is also acting prudently to protect its interests and to stay resilient through any upcoming Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership agreements.

Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, director general of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle