Re: “King County should not adopt antisemitism definition used to censor speech” [Jan. 23, Opinion] and “King County should adopt antisemitism definition” [Jan. 26, Opinion]:

What informative commentary on the little-known power of a definition of antisemitism by a dubious divided group, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Antisemitism exists and is sadly historical. But it’s upsetting to many of us Jews who understand that “anti” any group is upsetting.

The Jews and Palestinians have to work out a way of sharing land and power, and it’s been a tragic struggle. But we are cousins, with some roots entwined. Like in grappling with the history of minorities in the U.S., there must be room to tell all the truths from all sides. It has enough history to make each side uncomfortable.

Academic freedom and the need to challenge fairly both history and current ideas is essential to a free society. To have it squelched is exactly the opposite of what “academic freedom” is all about. But, it takes bravery.

Judith Markoff Hansen, Seattle