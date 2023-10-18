Thank you for the article “How one woman is still combating Seattle’s housing crisis, even in death” [Oct. 15, Local News].

I met Jean Darsie years ago when she contacted me about a person living in a vehicle. As a city of Seattle employee, it was not unusual for citizens to call me about this issue. What was unusual was for the caller to be advocating for the vehicle resident. Darsie and her partner in anti-homelessness efforts, the Rev. Bill Kirlin-Hackett, worked tirelessly to ensure people in vehicles were seen as human beings. It doesn’t surprise me at all that she continued her compassion even as she left this life.

Laura Fox, Seattle