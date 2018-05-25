NFL players being required to stand during the national anthem is a free-speech issue, as it would be to anyone in the stadium.

So let’s extend this ruling to the fans as well. Anyone using their phone, talking to a neighbor, walking back from a concession stand or bathroom, etc. during the anthem should be shown the gate.

Protesting an injustice is patriotism and, as I heard someone point out, “patriotism is not compulsory.”

David Alan Chatburn, Bonney Lake, U.S. Navy 1966-70