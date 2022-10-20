Re: “High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices” [Oct. 11, Business]:

Bravo to the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation for spreading awareness of the horrors underlying America’s bacon and ribs.

Thanks to these two lobby groups, whose case against California’s Proposition 12 — setting a slightly higher bar for the welfare of the pigs who end up on our plates — was heard by the Supreme Court on Oct. 11, we now know the extent of the extreme confinement and deprivation that these animals endure.

Regardless of the ruling, the case served to spread the light on an industry and practice that most of us would find appalling. Thanks to the pork industry, many of us will think twice the next time we contemplate a BLT.

Ellen Rosen McGill, Seattle