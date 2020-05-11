Re: “A chance to change our harmful habits of eating and abusing animals” [May 10, Opinion]:

Thank you so much for running the excellent and timely call to help animals written by Ingrid Newkirk and Gene Stone. It would be wonderful if one of the things to come out of this perilous time, when we must all work together for the good of all, is a new appreciation for the other species that share our world, and a renewed commitment to love them as ourselves.

Jennifer Plombon, Blaine