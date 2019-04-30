The logic within the first paragraph of “New rules for state university hiring” is a real head-scratcher. Would someone please explain to me why the UW is unable to offer a job to the top candidate because race or gender could not be considered? If the candidate is the best available, offer the job!

And why would UW be unable to offer admission to a stellar student because race or gender could not be considered? If the student is the best available, then offer an admission spot!

Jim Pearce, Bothell